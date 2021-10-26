Ask the Expert
SGTC assists students through the pandemic

South Georgia Technical College
South Georgia Technical College(WALB)
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic kept many technical college students from completing their education while also preventing some students from beginning their career training.

South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recognized that need and now has been awarded over $1 million to help those students.

The grant came through the Supplemental Assistance to Institutions of Higher Education Grant.

SGTC said the money will go to students in need of extra assistance to pay for tuition and school supplies.

“Some of our students or potential students could be wage earners who have lost either all their employment or a lot of the hours that they could work. So for every individual it’s different, but there obviously are those financial gaps that can be filled with this grant,” said John Watford, the president of South Georgia Technical College.

SGTC plans to use the FASFA to determine each student’s financial need.

Watford said 100% of the grant will go directly to the students in need.

The college hopes this will encourage students to continue their education.

