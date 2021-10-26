Ask the Expert
OCI: Pelham house fired ‘intentionally set’

Pelham house fire was ruled as intentionally set according to the OCI.
Pelham house fire was ruled as intentionally set according to the OCI.(Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire)
By Krista Monk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A house fire in Pelham was set intentionally, according to a press release from the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire (OCI).

The release states the fire happened around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 on John Collins Road.

The fire caused moderate damage to the 51-year-old, 1,535 square foot residence, the commissioner’s office reported.

“Upon arrival, first responders noticed smoke coming from the residence,” said Commissioner John F. King. “Investigators determined the fire had multiple points of origin and was intentionally set. Anyone with information about this Mitchell County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

The OCI Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Mitchell County Fire Department with the investigation.

The press release says that a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

