New Dougherty Co. morgue projected to cost more than $1 million

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County commissioners said they’re working to figure out how to afford a new morgue.

The county expects to put the building next to Public Works. The main concern is how to cover the costs of a state-of-the-art facility.

The $1.2 million dollar plan (WALB)

The $1.2 million price tag shocked many commissioners.

The stand-alone building with an administrative section and morgue was originally going to be made from steel. They now plan to use wood.

Architect David Maschke said they made some changes after the current market spiked costs.

“Even wood prices are up 50 to 60 percent. The labor pool is difficult these days because contractors are unable to either keep or find confident support,” said Maschke.

The original budget for the project was nearly $500,000. District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray said that number is too low.

“In the past decade, could you have ever built this building for $500,000? No, you couldn’t have. Why are we designing something bigger and more expensive than what we could budget for anyway,” said Gray.

Maschke said this was due to the way the money was budgeted. Dougherty County Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas backed the architect up.

“I also remember we were funding a lot of other projects. What Mr. Maschke is absolutely correct, what this is essentially leftover money from SPLOST VI, $414,000, which we know can’t build the facility,” said Cohilas.

The facility is set to be 3,700 square feet. Cohilas asked,

“Is there a way to decrease square footage?” Cohilas asked in hopes of reducing the costs.

District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards and District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones both suggested keeping the current plans and waiting for a better market.

“I don’t want this design touched. I think it needs to remain the same. I think we need to figure out a way to afford it,” said Jones.

Coroner Michael Fowler said this building has several functions and could be used for educational purposes, but he will do whatever best allows him to serve.

“I’m here to serve the community. Whatever you say, we’ll go with. If you want to build just a cooler, but I thought we were building a state of the art (facility), that we will not just use it as a morgue but education,” said Fowler.

Cohilas said they will further discuss the size and funding at a later work session.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.