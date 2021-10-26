Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Man convicted, sentenced in Baconton armed robbery, kidnapping case

Jason Perry
Jason Perry(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office (2019))
By Krista Monk
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been convicted on several charges after a Mitchell County man was beaten, held at gunpoint and robbed in 2019, according to a press release from the South Georgia District Attorney’s Office.

More on this case: 3 suspects in Mitchell Co. home invasions not given bond

The release states that in a trial that began Thursday, Oct. 14, Jason Perry was found guilty on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by taking, burglary in the first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jadakiss Desmond Haynes and Raymond Tyrell Johnson, the two other codefendants in this same case, pleaded guilty and received 40-year sentences, 20 of which are to be served in the state penal system, according to the release.

Jadakiss Haynes and Raymond Johnson
Jadakiss Haynes and Raymond Johnson(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office (2019))

The D.A.’s office said evidence was shown in court that on September 23, 2019, three men pulled the victim out of his truck and hit him in the face. Then, a man with a pistol pressed the gun to the back of the victim’s head and forced him into his residence. Once inside, the three defendants went into the living room, grabbed a fire poker and started beating the victim with it. While in the home, the defendants took guns and left with the victim’s 2003 Dodge Durango.

Perry was sentenced to life plus five years in the state penal system.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle wreck
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges
Charlie Roberts, APD officer arrested for sexual battery
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office
Drugs seized during the execution of a search warrant in Tifton.
GBI: Tifton man arrested for trafficking meth

Latest News

Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
Woman identified in Friday fatal Albany wreck
Join WALB and Blackshear Veterinary Hospital for Howl-O-Ween
Help us stuff the truck for the 2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Food Drive in Cordele
GDPH: 50% of Georgians fully vaccinated against COVID
What should you do if you see a porch pirate?
APD: How to avoid porch pirates during the holiday season