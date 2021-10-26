Man convicted, sentenced in Baconton armed robbery, kidnapping case

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been convicted on several charges after a Mitchell County man was beaten, held at gunpoint and robbed in 2019, according to a press release from the South Georgia District Attorney’s Office.

The release states that in a trial that began Thursday, Oct. 14, Jason Perry was found guilty on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by taking, burglary in the first degree and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jadakiss Desmond Haynes and Raymond Tyrell Johnson, the two other codefendants in this same case, pleaded guilty and received 40-year sentences, 20 of which are to be served in the state penal system, according to the release.

Jadakiss Haynes and Raymond Johnson (Mitchell County Sheriff's Office (2019))

The D.A.’s office said evidence was shown in court that on September 23, 2019, three men pulled the victim out of his truck and hit him in the face. Then, a man with a pistol pressed the gun to the back of the victim’s head and forced him into his residence. Once inside, the three defendants went into the living room, grabbed a fire poker and started beating the victim with it. While in the home, the defendants took guns and left with the victim’s 2003 Dodge Durango.

Perry was sentenced to life plus five years in the state penal system.

