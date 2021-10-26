Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lowndes Co. celebrates opening of Clyattville Fire Station

Lowndes Co. celebrates the re-opening of Clyattville Fire Station.
Lowndes Co. celebrates the re-opening of Clyattville Fire Station.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County officials celebrated the re-opening of the Clyattville Fire Station Monday.

With the unincorporated areas of Lowndes County growing, the demand for fire protection has increased.

This station was originally built in 2008 with the intention to expand fire services. However, those plans were put on hold due to economic issues.

Lowndes Co. celebrates the re-opening of Clyattville Fire Station.
Lowndes Co. celebrates the re-opening of Clyattville Fire Station.(WALB)

In the meantime, it was used by volunteers.

On Monday, the station was opened back up after being renovated and it now has a full-time staff, ready to serve the south Lowndes County area.

”I’m extremely excited about the expansion of Lowndes County Fire Rescue. This is something that is going to take, not only the safety but quality of life of our residents to the next level,” said Paige Dukes, the Lowndes County manager.

Lowndes Co. celebrates the re-opening of Clyattville Fire Station.
Lowndes Co. celebrates the re-opening of Clyattville Fire Station.(WALB)

“It’s time to move us forward to protect the citizens in the unincorporated areas with a higher level of service than what we have been able to provide. So this is a historical moment for Lowndes County to be able to do this,” said Bill Slaughter, the Lowndes County Commission chairman.

In the Clyattville station, there will be five firefighters and command staff on duty.

It took about six months to remodel, then they had to hire and train new personnel.

Next up is the fire station on Bemiss Road, which officials said they hope to finish renovations in the spring.

And then a new station will be built in the Mineola community.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle wreck
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges
Charlie Roberts, APD officer arrested for sexual battery
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office
Drugs seized during the execution of a search warrant in Tifton.
GBI: Tifton man arrested for trafficking meth

Latest News

Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee said proper districitng is important when making sure...
Dougherty Co. undergoing redistricting process
Morgue plans
New Dougherty Co. morgue projected to cost more than $1 million
Moody AFB and assisting agencies train for active shooter scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by...
Moody AFB wraps up active shooter training, emphasizes importance
Jason Perry
Man convicted, sentenced in Baconton armed robbery, kidnapping case