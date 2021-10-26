Lowndes Co. celebrates opening of Clyattville Fire Station

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County officials celebrated the re-opening of the Clyattville Fire Station Monday.

With the unincorporated areas of Lowndes County growing, the demand for fire protection has increased.

This station was originally built in 2008 with the intention to expand fire services. However, those plans were put on hold due to economic issues.

Lowndes Co. celebrates the re-opening of Clyattville Fire Station. (WALB)

In the meantime, it was used by volunteers.

On Monday, the station was opened back up after being renovated and it now has a full-time staff, ready to serve the south Lowndes County area.

”I’m extremely excited about the expansion of Lowndes County Fire Rescue. This is something that is going to take, not only the safety but quality of life of our residents to the next level,” said Paige Dukes, the Lowndes County manager.

“It’s time to move us forward to protect the citizens in the unincorporated areas with a higher level of service than what we have been able to provide. So this is a historical moment for Lowndes County to be able to do this,” said Bill Slaughter, the Lowndes County Commission chairman.

In the Clyattville station, there will be five firefighters and command staff on duty.

It took about six months to remodel, then they had to hire and train new personnel.

Next up is the fire station on Bemiss Road, which officials said they hope to finish renovations in the spring.

And then a new station will be built in the Mineola community.

