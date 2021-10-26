Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Spectacular to Stormy, then Breezy and Much Cooler
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunny and seasonable. A very cool start Wednesday with increasing clouds and warming overnight. Rain and some thunderstorms greet you Thursday morning. There’s a Marginal Risk of a thunderstorm turning severe. The primary threat will be damaging wind gust. Cooler and breezy with off and on clouds Friday through Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday. Turning more seasonable to start next week.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle wreck
Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
Woman identified in Friday fatal Albany wreck
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges
Charlie Roberts, APD officer arrested for sexual battery
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
WALB First Alert Forecast 10/24/21
WALB First Alert Forecast 10/24/21