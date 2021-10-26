Dougherty Co. undergoing redistricting process

Ask the Expert
Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee said proper districitng is important when making sure each perseon is represented in the county.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County will start the redistricting process after losing population.

Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee said since 2010, up until 2020, the county lost more than 8,000 people.

“With the exception of District 1, each district has lost population,” said Lee.

The decrease leaves the county malapportioned.

“We’re talking about one person, one vote, each district as you know is supposed to represent approximately the same number of citizens based on the 2020 census,” explained Lee.

Now each district must be redrawn to have a little more than 14,000 people in each one.

The county’s Geographic Information System Department, a consultant or the Legislative Reapportionment Committee does this.

“Then we submit our map that we draw on our own or through our consultant to reapportionment office for technical review and this takes place before any action on our map is taken by us,” said Lee.

That office, the count, or the map designer can adjust the map if there are concerns. If that happens, it will go back for review.

The map becomes official and can be implemented after the Georgia General Assembly approves it and the governor signs it.

Right now, the county is working on appointing a redistricting committee.

