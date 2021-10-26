Albany Police Department receives grant for recruitment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Across the nation police employment rates have plummeted, and the issue has even affected the City of Albany.

The Albany Police Department (APD) was awarded a grant that will assist in not only recruitment efforts but also programs across the department.

APD was awarded $83,804 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, also known as the JAG grant.

“The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant is a grant that is facilitated by the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance. And what it does is provide federal funding to states and departments to be able to obtain funding to support law enforcement programs within their agencies,” said Dr. Sonya Johnson, the APD police planning and research manager.

Dr. Sonya Johnson, the APD police planning and research manager (WALB)

Johnson said the money will be spent in multiple ways.

“A portion of the funding is going to support recruitment efforts. And I can tell you that those efforts are necessary because nationwide, law enforcement is suffering in terms of being able to recruit and retain personnel. So, it’s important for us to stay ahead of the game. So we want to make sure that we are doing everything that we possibly can to be able to fill the stopgap,” said Johnson.

A survey done by the Police Executive Research Forum in June shows a decrease in officer hiring and an increase in retirement rates.

The grant is divided, with 80% going to the city and 20% going to the county for programs including less-lethal weaponry and the juvenile cognizant behavioral program.

