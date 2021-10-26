1 arrested in ADDU drug bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and is facing nearly a dozen charges following a drug bust by the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU), according to a press release from Dougherty County.

Lanoris Mingo, 43, was arrested and is facing multiple charges after members of ADDU executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Vintage Road Monday, the press release states.

According to Major Ryan Ward, the ADDU commander, while executing the search warrant, the following items were found:

429.1 grams of marijuana

376.6 grams of cocaine

2.9 grams of ecstasy (nine pills)

13.6 grams of an unknown black, rock-like substance, which will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab

Three (3) firearms, including a .22-caliber Marlin Rifle, an American tactical AR and a 9mm Ruger handgun

$3,020 in currency

Mingo was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of ecstasy with the intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (three counts)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (three counts)

Possession of drug-related objects

Theft by receiving stolen property

