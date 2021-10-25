Tiftarea Panthers come up short in GISA AAA state championship

DUBLIN, Ga. (WALB) - Tiftarea had a tall task at hand because after losing Thursday in game one of the series against Westfield.

The panthers had to win two games Saturday and the hornets pretty much dominated the whole game.

Tiftarea had some moments when they were getting back in the game, after scoring two points in the fourth inning but Westfield was explosive in a couple of innings.

The Westfield Hornets and Tiftarea Panthers crowds had both teams pumped for game two.

Top of the 3rd, Hornets Carleigh Knowles knocked one out the park for a homerun

giving the Hornets a 3 to 0 lead.

Panthers Laura Ann Jones was up at bat, Jones Hits a grounder towards the center

and Pyper McCard ran it in for the panthers first score of the game.

In the bottom of the 4th, Mackenzie Matthews slapped a single towards the right field, then Madi Hartsfield ran it in for their second score.

Panthers were slowly climbing back into the game, but Hornets were still up 6 to 2.

Hornets up at bat and Emmy Dehem popped one to the sky and

Jones Dove and made a spectacular grab for the panthers.

The Panthers tried to make a comeback but the Hornets sealed the victory and championship.

Tiftarea head softball coach Rob Flick gave his reaction to the series.

“I think we played well for partial of the game I say. Part of the game we competed and we talked about it all week, that’s a great team.. five years in a row is a big time fee you don’t just get handed that but I feel like we pushed them today and I feel like we played as well as we could and there’s certain things we could clean up obviously, there’s always things you could clean up after a loss but I’m proud of the girls on how they competed” said Flick.

Coach Flick believes they will be in this same position next year.

