Help us stuff the truck for the 2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Food Drive in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Join WALB on Wednesday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blackshear Veterinary Hospital in Cordele for the 2nd Annual Howl-o-ween event.

We need your help to stuff the truck provided by Parker Chevrolet with all things animal. That includes unopened bags and cans of dog and cat food, litter and beds.

All donations will go directly to the Cordele Animal Shelter to help keep the animals happy, healthy and fed.

Grab a donation on Oct. 27 and head to Blackshear Veterinary Hospital and help us stuff the truck for the Cordele Animal Shelter.

