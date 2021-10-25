First Alert Weather
Weak Cold Front early week, Strong Cold Front late week
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Early morning showers make way a warm afternoon with slight rain chances into the evening. Cooler and drier overnight. Tons of sun and seasonable Tuesday with some clouds Wednesday. A strong cold front brings rain and thunderstorms for the first part of Thursday. Breezy and cooler Friday. A cool and drier weekend. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the middle 40s.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.