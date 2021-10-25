Early morning showers make way a warm afternoon with slight rain chances into the evening. Cooler and drier overnight. Tons of sun and seasonable Tuesday with some clouds Wednesday. A strong cold front brings rain and thunderstorms for the first part of Thursday. Breezy and cooler Friday. A cool and drier weekend. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the middle 40s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.