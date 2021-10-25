Ask the Expert
APD: How to avoid porch pirates during the holiday season

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday shopping season is just around the corner and the Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping to help the community with ways to prevent porch pirates from stealing your packages.

“Crime, in general, is going to increase as far as theft. So, there’s going to be greater arrests in reference to that because I call it, they’re out doing their shopping,” said Cpl. Dillard Glover with APD.

Cpl. Dillard Glover with APD
Cpl. Dillard Glover with APD(WALB)

Porch pirate activity tends to ramp up around this time of year due to an increased volume of online shopping.

APD said criminals adapt and find new ways to steal, so they want buyers to find new ways to counter their crimes.

One of Glover’s tips is to have your packages delivered somewhere other than your home.

“If it comes through UPS, they offer multiple locations in Albany, it’s called access points. Or you could actually have the package delivered to those locations, they have lockers and you could go pick up the package from the locker,” explained Glover.

Cpl. Glover also said Amazon has similar locker locations as well.

Here’s a scenario that people may run into, you’re home and you catch the porch pirate in action.

“Confronting somebody always has potential for danger or risking your life over property because we don’t know if they’re carrying some type of weapon or there might be other people there and you might not see that person,” said Glover.

APD suggested being an eyewitness and taking a picture of their vehicle and letting the police take over the rest.

