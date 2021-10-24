Suspect shot after ‘kidnapping’ officer while fleeing police

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - A police officer in Washington, D.C., is safe after the police chief says he was basically “kidnapped” when a suspect drove away with that officer in the back seat.

Officers chased after a man with his arm in a cast just before 5 p.m. Friday. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Natango Robinson, was allegedly chasing someone while holding a handgun.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee says the incident was blatantly disrespectful to officers, who were visible and patrolling the streets for their Fall Crime Initiative. The initiative aims to decrease violent crime, particularly gun violence, in the city.

“I think that it just really speaks to the brazenness of this individual to chase somebody down the street with a gun in broad daylight,” Contee said.

Officers quickly caught up to Robinson, struggled with him and chased him to a car. Contee says an officer got in the car to stop Robinson but wasn’t able to keep the suspect from speeding off.

“The officer was actually, literally kidnapped, if you will, in the back seat of the vehicle while this guy is driving down two or three blocks from the initial point of the stop,” Contee said.

The police chief says the officer pleaded with Robinson to stop before firing a shot and hitting the suspect in the side. The officer then jumped out of the car while it was still moving.

Police say two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and a third officer sustained minor injuries.

Robinson was found at a hospital receiving treatment for critical but non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested and faces several charges, including felony assault and kidnapping, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The officer who shot Robinson has been placed on administrative leave as the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau investigates. Police say body-worn camera footage from the incident is under review.

Contee says the Fall Crime Initiative is working with officers having recovered 1,800 illegal firearms so far this year, more than had been recovered last year at the same time.

Copyright 2021 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.