State can’t pursue charges against Georgia’s Oxendine

Gavel on wooden block
Gavel on wooden block(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - A judge is throwing out ethics charges against former Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine.

Administrative law judge Ronit Walker ruled this week that state officials waited too long to pursue action.

Oxendine was accused of illegally using campaign funds from his failed 2010 gubernatorial campaign to buy a house and lease cars. He was also accused of accepting campaign contributions 10 times above the legal limit from insurance companies.

Walker also ruled that Oxendine can’t be punished for accepting illegal campaign contributions.

The judge finds that state law says only donors and not candidates can be punished. Charges against the insurance companies were dismissed earlier.

