Phoebe makes plans for Moderna and J&J boosters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week, Georgia hit 50% of fully vaccinated residents.

However, Dr. Kathy Hudson, chief medical officer at Phoebe, said the county is trending downward in COVID-19 admissions and cases. But with flu season and holidays coming up, she said we still need to be cautious.

Cheif Medical Officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kathy Hudson (WALB)

“Continue to do all of the things that we’ve been doing, wear a mask, wash hands, distance, because that will also help with the flu season. It’s ramping up to be worse than last year,” said Hudson.

Dr. Hudson said they are also making plans to administer booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson after the FDA-approved emergency use authorization.

“That’s just the first step of the process. The CDC has to agree to the plan and the Department of Public Health also needs to give us guidance on how to do this. Once we received guidance, we will roll out boosters,” said Hudson.

She said the majority of vaccines given in Albany were Pfizer.

However, she said in Americus they were giving Moderna, adding they anticipate opening up a mass vaccination site for a few days to give the Moderna booster.

“We also expect to hear about the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for pediatric patients ages 5-11. Once we receive that guidance, we will be offering those boosters as well,” said Hudson.

Dr. Hudson said this is day 591 since Phoebe began their emergency response to COVID-19.

We will keep you updated when they set a date for administering booster vaccines.

