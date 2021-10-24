Game of the Week: Colquitt County @ Lowndes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Region play is heating up and we have a good one brewing on Friday night within 7A, a game that has decided a region champion each year dating back to 2014.

Lowndes is playing host to Colquitt Count on Friday, the only two teams still unbeaten in region play in Region 1 of 7A and both teams are hoping to be the last one standing.

Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose told us this week his team remembers the thumping they took a year ago and his guys hope to rebound Friday in a big way.

Two sides, looking to make a statement and that is why this is our week 10 game of the week.

Meeting number 46 will take place inside Martin Stadium on Friday night, a series that has gone back and forth every year since 2017.

These two programs are both ranked inside the top 10 of 7A going into this matchup for the sixth straight year, so that alone tells you what this one means.

As always, it’s a measuring stick game between two teams with their sights set on Atlanta, and both sides know just how big this game is.

“In this region, I mean it’s always going to go through Lowndes and Colquitt, you know so this game is circled all the time for region and then it’s also circled because the communities,” said Packers head coach Justin Rogers. “I mean you have two communities that neighbor each other and both communities love football and have a passionate fan base, so this one had bragging rights, this one has got region, this one has got travel to Atlanta rights on it, I mean just a lot of things are tied in this game which makes it why it’s so big.”

This game is so big, it’s so tough to win the region championship in South Georgia, I mean this program alone has been here around 55 years and there’s only 13 region championships, so this year is going to be big and important in the fact if we want to play well,” said DuBose. “We want to go out there and put our best foot forward and we want to try and get a victory coming out of there and try to take the lead role as far as the region championship goes.”

Kickoff from Lowndes on Friday night is set for 8pm.

