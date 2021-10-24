GALLERY: 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo makes successful return

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s expo was held Oct. 19-21 in Moultrie.

The three-day expo generated hundreds of people and vendors from around the southern region.

Several agricultural events and demonstrations such as cooking, roping, cow milking, equine routines, cattle handling, fence building and much more were on display throughout the expo.

For our coverage of the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo, click here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.