Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GALLERY: 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo makes successful return

2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie
2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s expo was held Oct. 19-21 in Moultrie.

The three-day expo generated hundreds of people and vendors from around the southern region.

Several agricultural events and demonstrations such as cooking, roping, cow milking, equine routines, cattle handling, fence building and much more were on display throughout the expo.

Read More:
Annual Ag Expo is back this year
2021 Southeastern Farmer of the Year winner announced
Retired Marine gifted tractor at Sunbelt Ag Expo

For our coverage of the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo, click here.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle wreck
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges

Latest News

2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie
Tracey Robinson and his new tractor, given to him as part of the Geared to Give Program.
Retired Marine gifted tractor at Sunbelt Ag Expo
WALB
Ag Expo Oct. 21 6:30 a.m. show
WALB
Ag Expo Oct. 20 12:30 show