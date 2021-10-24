First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A high-pressure system that brought us plenty of sunshine has pushed toward the east of the area. This setup will usher in winds out of the south to build up more moisture for Southwest Georgia. This is one reason the cloud over that has reign supreme all day Sunday will stick around overnight into early Monday. There will also be a chance for a few rain showers to make their way into the area as well. Not everyone will get wet, but a shower or two cannot be ruled out. Most areas will be dry by Monday afternoon as highs climb into the middle to upper 80s under a mostly sunny regime. This will also take place before a cold front pushes through overnight Monday into Tuesday. This will bring in another chance for showers and storms. Temperatures for Tuesday will benefit from the cold front as high-pressure moves back in. Highs for the day will be into the upper 70s and lows will fall into the 50s.

The benefits of sunshine will be felt early on Wednesday before a new low-pressure system brings in a chance for storms Wednesday night into Thursday. These storms could bring in severe weather as well. Current guidance mainly has threats as wind and tornadoes. We will keep you updated. As we get past this active period. Halloween weekend looks cooler with highs potentially in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.