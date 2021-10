TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A fall festival will be held for the Tifton community on Nov. 6.

The festivities will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fulwood Park, 817 Prince Avenue.

Festival activities include a live DJ, games for kids, a bake sale, a bounce house, food trucks, and much more.

It is free and open to the public.

