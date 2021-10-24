Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

In this Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 file photo, British singer Ed Sheeran attends the first ever...
In this Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 file photo, British singer Ed Sheeran attends the first ever Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London. On Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, Sheeran said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

“Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down.”

Sheeran had just been announced as the musical guest on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 6.

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran’s official website lists no performances before April. The four-time Grammy winner’s new studio album is called “=,” which is pronounced “Equals.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle wreck
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
House Speaker Pelosi says Democrats plan to have a spending bill agreement and an...
Pelosi: Progress on spending bill, infrastructure vote
Gavel on wooden block
State can’t pursue charges against Georgia’s Oxendine
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores