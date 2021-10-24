Ask the Expert
Dougherty Co. police show appreciation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

On Fridays, the department wear pink to show awareness
Dougherty County Police Department
Dougherty County Police Department(Dougherty County)
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department has been wearing pink on Fridays this month to bring attention to breast cancer awareness, a cause close to their hearts.

They want to emphasize the importance of screenings and make sure people are getting their breast exams.

Lt. Tamiko Whitlock of the Dougherty County Police Department’s Investigative Unit hopes, “when the public sees these t-shirts, I want you to know this is us and that we are representing breast cancer awareness month.”

Lt. Whitlock shares why this month’s awareness means so much to her as it does to so many others.

“It’s people supporting women. And a disease that has taken a lot of people. It’s not many people and families around here who haven’t been touched by breast cancer so we want to let everybody know that we’re thinking about you. We’re not just here when something is wrong, we’re here in your time of need,” said Whitlock.

This is the first year the department had shirts designed by one of their own, Assistant Chief Irven, and they hope to make it a tradition in the years to come.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

