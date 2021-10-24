Dougherty Co. police show appreciation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department has been wearing pink on Fridays this month to bring attention to breast cancer awareness, a cause close to their hearts.

They want to emphasize the importance of screenings and make sure people are getting their breast exams.

Lt. Tamiko Whitlock of the Dougherty County Police Department’s Investigative Unit hopes, “when the public sees these t-shirts, I want you to know this is us and that we are representing breast cancer awareness month.”

Dougherty County Police Department (Dougherty County)

Lt. Whitlock shares why this month’s awareness means so much to her as it does to so many others.

“It’s people supporting women. And a disease that has taken a lot of people. It’s not many people and families around here who haven’t been touched by breast cancer so we want to let everybody know that we’re thinking about you. We’re not just here when something is wrong, we’re here in your time of need,” said Whitlock.

This is the first year the department had shirts designed by one of their own, Assistant Chief Irven, and they hope to make it a tradition in the years to come.

