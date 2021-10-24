Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 dead after man says he shot people who broke into NC home

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police say two people are dead after a North Carolina man told officers that he shot home intruders on Saturday.

The Fayetteville Police Department says officers were sent to respond to reports of a residential break-in shortly after 5 p.m.

A caller told officers on their way to the scene that he shot people who broke into his residence.

Police confirmed the two people were dead when they arrived.

The shooter has not yet been identified.

The names of the victims won’t be released until their relatives are notified.

Authorities did not immediately say whether any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle wreck
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges

Latest News

20 GSW students selected for Pres. Jimmy Carter Leadership Program
20 GSW freshmen selected for Pres. Jimmy Carter Leadership Program
Gavel on wooden block
State can’t pursue charges against Georgia’s Oxendine
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie
GALLERY: 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo makes successful return
Dougherty County Police Department
Dougherty Co. police show appreciation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month