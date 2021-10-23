VSU choir hopes to raise funds for trip to perform at Carnegie Hall

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Good news for Valdosta State University’s choir, they’re getting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York.

That’s a dream for many musicians.

The trip began with an invitation from a production company in Manhattan.

VSU, along with local high schools and community choir singers, will also be joining.

It’s going to be a mass choir and orchestra experience.

VSU Choir group rehearsing. (WALB)

But in order to get there, students will be hosting a fundraiser event this week to help cover flight and stay costs.

For some of the singers, this is the first time they’re visiting the Big Apple.

They’re excited for this opportunity to represent South Georgia on stage.

“I always have to explain where Valdosta is but then you come here and you get to do opportunities like this as a musician myself, I get to grow as a person because you are surrounded by a community that wants you to succeed. So we have all these amazing opportunities that maybe a larger university wouldn’t get the chance to, so I’m super stoked and I think Valdosta will definitely benefit from this too,” said Kelsie Painter, a student.

There’s currently 25 VSU students registered to go.

The fundraiser this weekend will be a princess-themed party putting on a show for the kids in the community.

The showtimes are:

Saturday, Oct. 23

From 2-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 200 West Central Avenue, Valdosta

Sunday, Oct. 24

From 2-4 p.m. VSU University Center Magnolia Room, 1203 North Patterson Street, Valdosta

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Guests are welcome to come to this event in costume. There will be opportunities to sing along with the performers.

You can call Angela Wright at (325) 513-6926 to purchase tickets. You can also help by donating.

The trip to New York will be in March 2022 during Spring Break.

