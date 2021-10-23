ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is still dominating the weather pattern this week, so we can expect mostly clear skies heading into the overnight hours and this means temperatures will cool off nicely into the lower 50s. However, this high-pressure system will push eastward for Sunday, so a bit of moisture will be able to return to SWGA and bring a few mid-level clouds. This will help temperatures in the middle 80s feel a tad bit warmer. Monday’s moisture will help in the development of a few showers and thunderstorms, but the chance for severe is low. Tuesday will quickly dry out and stay a tad bit cooler a cold front pushes through, but this dry weather will not last long.

Wednesday will feature another cold front that could lead to our first chance for severe weather after a quiet stretch. This front could feature a squall line that brings in a tornado/ damaging wind chance Wednesday night into the Thursday. Stay tuned for any further updates on timing and strength. Meanwhile, we will be much cooler and drier starting next Friday and Saturday will highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.