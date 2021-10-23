Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee

19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in...
19-year-old Nassir Nevett and 59-year-old were arrested in connection to a Thursday shooting in Tuskegee.(Source: Macon County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tuskegee Police Department (TPD) has made two arrests following a gas station shooting.

Tuskegee police say they were called to the Chevron gas station on West Martin Luther King Highway Thursday in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery where is now listed in stable condition.

After an investigation, authorities arrested 19-year-old Tuskegee University student Nassir Nevett. He was charged with first degree assault and placed in the Macon County Jail. Police say Nevett has since been released on a $60,000 bond.

Police also arrested 59-year-old Tuskegee resident Curtis Ezell. TPD says Ezell was charged with tampering with physical evidence. He also had an outstanding felony warrant with the Jefferson County Sheriff Department, according to police.

Tuskegee police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department Investigation Division at 334-727-0200 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Scene of fatal wreck in Albany on Oct. 22, 2021
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle wreck
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges

Latest News

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 10: Vote for your Play of the Week, get final scores
2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie
GALLERY: 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo makes successful return
Dougherty County Police Department
Dougherty Co. police show appreciation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle crash
1 killed, 1 injured in Albany 3-vehicle crash
Humane Society’s prison program helps trains dogs and prepare for adoption in Valdosta
Humane Society’s prison program helps trains dogs and prepare for adoption in Valdosta