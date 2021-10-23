2 arrested following gas station shooting in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tuskegee Police Department (TPD) has made two arrests following a gas station shooting.

Tuskegee police say they were called to the Chevron gas station on West Martin Luther King Highway Thursday in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery where is now listed in stable condition.

After an investigation, authorities arrested 19-year-old Tuskegee University student Nassir Nevett. He was charged with first degree assault and placed in the Macon County Jail. Police say Nevett has since been released on a $60,000 bond.

Police also arrested 59-year-old Tuskegee resident Curtis Ezell. TPD says Ezell was charged with tampering with physical evidence. He also had an outstanding felony warrant with the Jefferson County Sheriff Department, according to police.

Tuskegee police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Tuskegee Police Department Investigation Division at 334-727-0200 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

