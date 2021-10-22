Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.

You could find her at the Burger King on West Oglethorpe Boulevard greeting customers with a warm welcome every hour of her morning shift.

Brisha Johnson, her daughter, said her mother’s joyous spirit and smile made every moment with her a memorable one.

Williams passed away a year ago in a car accident in the 2000 block of West Gordon Avenue.

La’Tesha Williams with some of her co-workers at the Burger King on West Oglethorpe. (WALB)

Flossie Peterson worked with Williams and she said her memory is still present at the restaurant.

“Some of our customers still come through and they ask about her. You know, some of them, they didn’t even know that she was gone. We just had a customer last week that asked, ‘where is that lady that was in the back window? I really miss her.’ And we have to tell them, sorry, you know, she’s gone,” said Peterson.

Williams left behind four daughters and four grandchildren that are still holding her memory close in their hearts.

Peterson said the staff at Burger King still keeps Williams’ picture up in the restaurant as a way to remember her spirit.

