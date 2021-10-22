Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.

You could find her at the Burger King on West Oglethorpe Boulevard greeting customers with a warm welcome every hour of her morning shift.

Brisha Johnson, her daughter, said her mother’s joyous spirit and smile made every moment with her a memorable one.

Williams passed away a year ago in a car accident in the 2000 block of West Gordon Avenue.

La’Tesha Williams with some of her co-workers at the Burger King on West Oglethorpe.
La’Tesha Williams with some of her co-workers at the Burger King on West Oglethorpe.(WALB)

Flossie Peterson worked with Williams and she said her memory is still present at the restaurant.

“Some of our customers still come through and they ask about her. You know, some of them, they didn’t even know that she was gone. We just had a customer last week that asked, ‘where is that lady that was in the back window? I really miss her.’ And we have to tell them, sorry, you know, she’s gone,” said Peterson.

Williams left behind four daughters and four grandchildren that are still holding her memory close in their hearts.

Peterson said the staff at Burger King still keeps Williams’ picture up in the restaurant as a way to remember her spirit.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide
Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
Man charged after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. hit and run
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by...
Man arrested after stealing checkbook
Groundbreaking for new $220 million solar farm.
Lee Co. to become home to new $220M solar farm

Latest News

The GBI is asking for help identifying other potential victims.
GBI seeking help identifying possible sexual assault victims in Valdosta
Chloe Wiggins, a high school freshman, made 35 pillows for the Phoebe Cancer Center and she’s...
Albany high schooler donates pillows to cancer patients
Sgt. Charlie Roberts was arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath of office.
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office
Albany High School student donates pillows to cancer patients
Albany High School student donates pillows to cancer patients