Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney 2 years later

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A vigil will be held in memory of three year old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Friday night at Tom Brown Village. It’s been two years since the Birmingham girl was tragically kidnapped and murdered. Still, Cupcake’s smile remains heartfelt across the Birmingham community.

Cupcake’s disappearance led to community searches, and her death touched many across the city of Birmingham. Friday’s vigil is to remember Cupcake and others who were taken. There is also hope there may be efforts to try and prevent tragedies like this from happening again.

You can see a purple sign which was Cupcake’s favorite color and balloons tied to a tree in Tom Brown Village. This is where Cupcake went missing two years ago. “The next day we came out and saw mom and she was devastated. She was hurting so bad. She didn’t know what to do,” Jasmaine Deloach with Angel Arms Women and Teens said.

Deloach started Angel Arms Women and Teens after she lost her daughter to human trafficking six years ago. Angel Arms is organizing the vigil. While celebrating the life of Cupcake, she hopes Friday’s vigil will encourage others to act if other children may be in trouble in the future. “We need more people, boots on the ground to prevent these things from happening. We need people to know if you see something say something. Don’t let this go in vain,” Deloach said.

Cupcake’s parents will be at the vigil, as well as the mother of Aniah Blanchard who was kidnapped in Auburn two years ago. Deloach hopes the vigil and her group can provide some comfort to those who lost so much. “I know after the camera and the lights and all the action around you go away. You will be desperate for someone to reach out to you and give you a word of encouragement,” Deloach said.

The vigil will start at 6:00 p.m. in the 500 Block of 41st Place North. City representatives, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, and Sheriff Mark Pettway will be on hand.

