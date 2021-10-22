Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta Hot Spot Community Clean-Up event set for Saturday

Valdosta Love Where You Live Clean-Up Event.
Valdosta Love Where You Live Clean-Up Event.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lawn work can be a pain, but people in Valdosta are coming together to make it more fun.

The city’s Love Where You Live Community Hot Spot Clean-up will be this Saturday.

The goal is to encourage residents to focus on clean-up efforts and tackle litter issues in sections.

This week, city crews have been working in the area of Eastwind Park to Tyndall Drive. That includes Sundance Circle, Inner Perimeter and Springlake Circle.

Valdosta 'Love where you love' clean-up event.
Valdosta 'Love where you love' clean-up event.(WALB)

They’ve been cleaning up street signs, fixing up streets, repairing potholes and trimming trees and bushes.

You can also get involved!

”Go ahead and start getting anything you have in your house, in your shed that you want to get out. You can put it out beside the road any day this week. The crews from Public Works will pick it up throughout the week, and on Saturday, we’ll also be out here picking up stuff. We’ll have roll-outs here for people to put stuff in,” explained Teresa Turner, the community sustainability coordinator.

City staff will have lawn equipment on site Saturday if you need it.

You’re encouraged to take part to help yourself, your neighbors, your community and the environment.

To volunteer for this event, contact Turner, at (229) 259-3588 ext. 4788.

Valdosta 'Love where you love' clean-up event.
Valdosta 'Love where you love' clean-up event.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells Avenue. A dirt bike was involved.
Update: Teen killed in Albany dirt bike crash identified
Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
Man charged after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. hit and run
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide
According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by...
Man arrested after stealing checkbook

Latest News

Juanita Walton
Grandmother to host suicide awareness walk in honor of grandson
WALB
Grandmother hosts suicide awareness walk in honor of grandson
Their rose coffee
New coffee shop comes to downtown Albany
For cats and kittens, the shelter is recommending toys they can bat around, like balls with...
‘Trick-or-treat, give pets something good to eat’: Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter pets to take part in Halloween