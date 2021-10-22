Valdosta Hot Spot Community Clean-Up event set for Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lawn work can be a pain, but people in Valdosta are coming together to make it more fun.

The city’s Love Where You Live Community Hot Spot Clean-up will be this Saturday.

The goal is to encourage residents to focus on clean-up efforts and tackle litter issues in sections.

This week, city crews have been working in the area of Eastwind Park to Tyndall Drive. That includes Sundance Circle, Inner Perimeter and Springlake Circle.

Valdosta 'Love where you love' clean-up event. (WALB)

They’ve been cleaning up street signs, fixing up streets, repairing potholes and trimming trees and bushes.

You can also get involved!

”Go ahead and start getting anything you have in your house, in your shed that you want to get out. You can put it out beside the road any day this week. The crews from Public Works will pick it up throughout the week, and on Saturday, we’ll also be out here picking up stuff. We’ll have roll-outs here for people to put stuff in,” explained Teresa Turner, the community sustainability coordinator.

City staff will have lawn equipment on site Saturday if you need it.

You’re encouraged to take part to help yourself, your neighbors, your community and the environment.

To volunteer for this event, contact Turner, at (229) 259-3588 ext. 4788.

