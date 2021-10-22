Valdosata State Blazers are anticipating a physical game with Mississippi College

Ask the Expert
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta State’s football team is a blazing 6-0 on the year and they look to add to the win column as they go on another road trip, this time to face Mississippi College.

VSU has been receiving a lot of high praise with their 2nd ranking in the nation in division two.

But head coach Gary Goff has been preaching to his team the importance of blocking out the noise and understanding that it’s anybody’s ball game on every game day.

Goff and his Blazers are anticipating a Mississippi team that will try to control the tempo of the game with triple option.

For the Blazers, they want to keep that efficiency on offense and convert as many drives into points as they can.

Entering this game as heavy favorites, Coach Goff expects his team to keep ready and be assignment savvy.

“Mississippi college is a really good football team. I mean they’re 3 and 3 for the season, 2 and 2 in the conference. What they do offensively and defensively is very difficult to defend and score on, so we got our hands full. But we talked as a team first thing that Monday morning about let’s not buy in this ranking stuff, it doesn’t really mean anything right now, let’s make sure we’re focus on us, one day at a time, one game at a time. So we kind of addressed that early on and to our team’s credit, yeah they’re thankful of it and very proud where they’re at but they’ve been going out all week, working hard because we got our hands full this weekend. This is going to be a very difficult road trip just like last week” said Goff.

Blazers and Choctaws will clash 2pm eastern Saturday.

