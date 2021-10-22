Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tampa man sentenced in 2015 murder case of Cordele man

Gavel on wooden block
Gavel on wooden block(Gray News)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced for his role in the murder of a Cordele man in 2015, according to Brad Rigby, the district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

On Wednesday, the Crisp County Superior Court sentenced George Richardson, 29, to life without parole for his role in the malice murder of Carnell Saintville, 19. Richardson also received an additional 20 years without parole for an aggravated assault on a separate victim in the same case.

More on this case:
Cordele Police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old
Unnamed suspect in custody in Cordele murder
Two arrests made in Cordele murder
Neighbors shocked by Cordele murder
Cordele Police searching for third suspect in murder case
Cordele murder suspect fights extradition

Judge Christopher Hughes presided over the trial, jury verdict and sentencing.

Richardson also had three prior felony convictions and was sentenced as a recidivist.

In Sep. 2015, a release said the Cordele Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation uncovered a check-cashing scheme connected to Richardson, Saintville and others. When the checks failed to clear, the release said Richardson, along with his associates, traveled from Tampa to Cordele, lured Saintville away from his home, and shot into Saintville’s vehicle, shooting him and narrowly missing the passenger.

Saintville died shortly afterward from his gunshot wound.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide
Charlie Roberts, APD officer arrested for sexual battery
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office
Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
Man charged after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. hit and run
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality

Latest News

Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers, hospital awaiting approval of booster shots
Drugs seized during the execution of a search warrant in Tifton.
GBI: Tifton man arrested for trafficking meth
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Manchester Police Department are continuing to look for...
GBI seeking information on deadly July shooting in Manchester, Ga.