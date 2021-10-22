Tampa man sentenced in 2015 murder case of Cordele man

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Tampa man has been sentenced for his role in the murder of a Cordele man in 2015, according to Brad Rigby, the district attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

On Wednesday, the Crisp County Superior Court sentenced George Richardson, 29, to life without parole for his role in the malice murder of Carnell Saintville, 19. Richardson also received an additional 20 years without parole for an aggravated assault on a separate victim in the same case.

Judge Christopher Hughes presided over the trial, jury verdict and sentencing.

Richardson also had three prior felony convictions and was sentenced as a recidivist.

In Sep. 2015, a release said the Cordele Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation uncovered a check-cashing scheme connected to Richardson, Saintville and others. When the checks failed to clear, the release said Richardson, along with his associates, traveled from Tampa to Cordele, lured Saintville away from his home, and shot into Saintville’s vehicle, shooting him and narrowly missing the passenger.

Saintville died shortly afterward from his gunshot wound.

