Stellar Weekend And Big Changes Next Week

A great evening is ahead.

Moderate humidity levels for football games with temperatures going from the low 70s to the low 60s.

Lows overnight in the low to mid 50s. Breezy tomorrow with a high near 80 degrees. Lots of sunshine to go around. Sunday will be similar to start with slightly warmer conditions in the afternoon.

Shower chances return at the beginning of next workweek. A front will sag to the south but weaken. Low chances for rain Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

Highs both days in the mid 80s. Increasing humidity levels will make it feel summerlike. A strong front will move in Wednesday night.

With it will be a lot of moisture. There is a slight chance for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday. Behind the front will be cooler and drier air into the Halloween weekend.

No new tropical developments are expected over the next 5 days.

