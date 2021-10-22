Ask the Expert
Retired Marine gifted tractor at Sunbelt Ag Expo

Tracey Robinson and his new tractor, given to him as part of the Geared to Give Program.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Moultrie, Ga. (WALB) - When you think of farming, an image of a tractor likely comes to mind, but Tracy Robinson, a retired Marine who is now a farmer in Blakely, spent the first seven years of his work without one.

One of the exhibitors at the Sunbelt Ag Expo, Kubota, partners with the Farmer Veteran Coalition every year to be able to participate in their Geared to Give Program. This year, they decided to give back to Robinson.

Robinson served in the Marines for 24 years and went on seven combat tours. After serving, he took up farming on his 500-acre Georgia farm.

Robinson said he’s grown peanuts, cotton, corn, soybeans and wheat, all without ever owning or leasing a tractor because his good friends help him on his farm.

However, thanks to the Geared to Give Program, he received a new tractor and award during the Sunbelt Ag Expo Wednesday.

Robinson said he is filled with joy and gratitude and will continue to be of service to the country and his community.

