Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers, hospital awaiting approval of booster shots

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 42
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 6
  • Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
  • Total Inpatients Recovered – 3,325
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 382
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 98
  • Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Worth – 1
  • Total Vaccines Administered – 70,595

“Incredibly, today is day number 591 of our official COVID-19 response. When southwest Georgia became an early pandemic hotspot, we never imagined we would still be dealing with this virus 20 months later, but here we are. Today, the Phoebe Family is still caring for 49 COVID patients, and their commitment to our patients has never wavered throughout this long and intense fight,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe President and CEO. “In many ways – both big and small – we have expressed our gratitude to the healthcare heroes who have worked so hard through this pandemic. It is impossible to give the recognition our team members truly deserve, but our latest effort is the Phoebe Family Hero Bonus Initiative. We began distributing checks yesterday as another way to reward our staff and let them know how much Phoebe leaders, Phoebe board members, and the people of southwest Georgia value their dedication,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president.

The hospital said Phoebe Family Hero Bonuses are in addition to annual merit pay increases and incentive bonuses which will be announced later this year.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Phoebe is waiting for approval from the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) before offering those booster shots.

The hospital said Phoebe Sumter plans to open a mass vaccination site in Americus to provide Moderna boosters for a limited time, and Phoebe expects to work with Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC), providing space for AAPHC to administer Moderna boosters in east Albany.

The overwhelming number of COVID-19 vaccinations Phoebe has administered in Albany utilized the Pfizer vaccine, so Phoebe will not need to reopen a mass booster site in Albany.

Details regarding the other mass sites will be released once the DPH weighs in on the boosters.

Anyone who needs a first, second, or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at a Phoebe clinic or mobile wellness clinic event by calling (229) 312-MYMD.

