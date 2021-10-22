Ask the Expert
NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged with murder, cruelty to children in death of 3-month-old(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in a 3-month-old child’s death.

On March 30, at approximately 8:32 p.m., Columbus police and Columbus EMS crews responded to 3400 8th Ave. in regards to an unresponsive infant.

Upon arrival, crews found 3-month-old Jameir Roberts and immediately transported him to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Roberts died from his injuries at approximately 8:46 p.m. - prior to his arrival to the emergency room.

On October 20, probable cause was established and warrants were obtained for the child’s mother, 27-year-old Tanyanykia Roberts.

Roberts was arrested for murder second degree and cruelty to children second degree. She had a preliminary hearing on October 22. The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Detective Jeff Jones at 706-225-4373.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

