GBI: Tifton man arrested for trafficking meth

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man was arrested Tuesday for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

In a press release, the GBI said Edgar Fernando Neri, 21, was taken into custody by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

SWRDEO and the TCSO received information that Neri was distributing methamphetamine in Tifton, the release states.

The GBI said the investigation led to a search warrant that was executed at Neri’s residence on Marion Drive.

During the search, the GBI said 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,935 suspected counterfeit Percocet tablets, and a quantity of cocaine was found and seized.

Drugs seized during the execution of a search warrant in Tifton. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

