Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI: Tifton man arrested for trafficking meth

Drugs seized during the execution of a search warrant in Tifton.
Drugs seized during the execution of a search warrant in Tifton.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Krista Monk
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton man was arrested Tuesday for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

In a press release, the GBI said Edgar Fernando Neri, 21, was taken into custody by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and Tift County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

SWRDEO and the TCSO received information that Neri was distributing methamphetamine in Tifton, the release states.

The GBI said the investigation led to a search warrant that was executed at Neri’s residence on Marion Drive.

During the search, the GBI said 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,935 suspected counterfeit Percocet tablets, and a quantity of cocaine was found and seized.

Drugs seized during the execution of a search warrant in Tifton.
Drugs seized during the execution of a search warrant in Tifton.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide
Charlie Roberts, APD officer arrested for sexual battery
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office
Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
Man charged after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. hit and run
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality

Latest News

Drugs seized during Americus traffic stop
Americus woman arrested on drug charges
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers, hospital awaiting approval of booster shots
Charlie Roberts, APD officer arrested for sexual battery
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office
The GBI is asking for help identifying other potential victims.
GBI seeking help identifying possible sexual assault victims in Valdosta