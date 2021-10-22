Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI seeking help identifying possible sexual assault victims in Valdosta

Agency needs help identifying other possible victims in Ga., Ala.
The GBI is asking for help identifying other potential victims.
The GBI is asking for help identifying other potential victims.
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSWELL, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting the Roswell Police Department with identifying additional sexual assault victims in an ongoing criminal investigation, including victims that may be in Valdosta.

The Roswell Police Department recently arrested Robert Vandel, 63, of Canton, on multiple charges, including rape and aggravated child molestation, according to the GBI.

Investigators believe that there are more victims in other areas along with Valdosta, including Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Duluth, Savannah, Midland and Opeila, Ala.

The GBI said because of the multijurisdictional implications, the agency was asked to assist in the efforts of locating these victims.

“All of the victims that have been identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents,” the GBI said.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is urged to contact the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4453 or click here to contact by email.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide
Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
Man charged after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. hit and run
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by...
Man arrested after stealing checkbook
Groundbreaking for new $220 million solar farm.
Lee Co. to become home to new $220M solar farm

Latest News

La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
Chloe Wiggins, a high school freshman, made 35 pillows for the Phoebe Cancer Center and she’s...
Albany high schooler donates pillows to cancer patients
Sgt. Charlie Roberts was arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath of office.
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office
Albany High School student donates pillows to cancer patients
Albany High School student donates pillows to cancer patients