Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Flight error spotted on new Ohio license plate

A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it...
A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it in this Ohio license plate design.(Source: Twitter: @Ohio_BMV/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The State of Ohio unveiled a new standard license plate on Twitter Thursday.

It’s a big deal because the last time Ohio updated its standard license plate design was in 2013.

The new plate honors Dayton’s Orville and Wilbur Wright, brothers who are credited with the first flight in a manned aircraft.

But the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles apparently got the design wrong. The banner is trailing from the wrong end of the plane.

The department sent out a tweet acknowledging the mistake.

In response, the North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted in jest: “Y’all leave Ohio alone. They wouldn’t know. They weren’t there.”

You see, North Carolina is where the Wright brothers actually made that historic flight.

The new Ohio plate will be available to drivers starting Dec. 29.

North Carolina had a quick response Ohio's license plate error.
North Carolina had a quick response Ohio's license plate error.(Source: Twitter@NCDOT/CNN)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide
Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
Man charged after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. hit and run
Sgt. Charlie Roberts was arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath of office.
APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by...
Man arrested after stealing checkbook

Latest News

FILE - in this July 7, 2021 file photo, Items rest at a memorial for Leneal Lamont Frazier, in...
Minneapolis cop charged in chase that killed innocent driver
FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18,...
Peter Scolari of ‘Newhart,’ ‘Bosom Buddies,’ dies at 66
Pfizer released information about its kids vaccine on Friday
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine effective for children
Two elephants are pregnant at a Omaha zoo.
Zoo surprised with second elephant pregnancy
Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing