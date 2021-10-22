Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Wonderful Weekend. Turning stormy next week.
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A weak cold front brings clouds this morning and sunshine this afternoon. Highs reach the middle 80s, but cools by 30 degrees overnight in to the middle 50s. The weekend will be wonderful with cool mornings and warm sunny afternoons. The work week will begin very warm with highs in the upper 80s and a slight chance of thunderstorms by Monday PM. A strong cold front brings a threat of Severe Storms Wednesday night.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide
Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
Man charged after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. hit and run
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by...
Man arrested after stealing checkbook
Groundbreaking for new $220 million solar farm.
Lee Co. to become home to new $220M solar farm

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Fall-Like Weekend Ahead
Cooler and dry for the weekend
First Alert Forecast 10-21-21
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather