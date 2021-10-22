A weak cold front brings clouds this morning and sunshine this afternoon. Highs reach the middle 80s, but cools by 30 degrees overnight in to the middle 50s. The weekend will be wonderful with cool mornings and warm sunny afternoons. The work week will begin very warm with highs in the upper 80s and a slight chance of thunderstorms by Monday PM. A strong cold front brings a threat of Severe Storms Wednesday night.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.