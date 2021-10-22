Federal safety officials investigate fatal Georgia bridge collapse

ALMON, Ga. - Federal workplace safety officials are investigating a bridge demolition accident that killed one worker and injured two others.

The injured workers were in critical condition.

Authorities have identified the dead man as 33-year-old Demario Battle.

A cousin says Battle had recently taken a job with the concrete-cutting company that was working on the bridge that fell into the Yellow River on Tuesday evening.

An aunt said Battle was a loving father who had nine children between the ages of 3 and 15.

The bridge collapse happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say a portion of an access road collapsed while crews were dismantling the bridge on an access road off Interstate 20 at Exit 88.

