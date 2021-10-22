APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A longtime Albany Police Department officer was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), according to a Friday announcement by Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.

Sgt. Charlie Roberts was arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath of office, according to Edwards.

Edwards said he requested the GBI investigate.

“Under our system of justice, all citizens, including this officer,” Edwards said that everyone is “entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence.”

Added Edwards: “Equally important is the notion that no person in our community is above the law and this office takes all allegations by alleged victims seriously.”

The district attorney said he will be consulting with the state attorney general about further evaluating the incident.

“All of our citizens should take comfort in the fact that our system of justice works, and this office exists to prosecute crimes and provide a safe community for all who live and visit our community ― and we do that every day,” Edwards said.

