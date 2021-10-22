Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD officer arrested for sexual battery, violation of oath of office

Sgt. Charlie Roberts was arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath of office.
Sgt. Charlie Roberts was arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath of office.(WRDW)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A longtime Albany Police Department officer was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), according to a Friday announcement by Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.

Sgt. Charlie Roberts was arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath of office, according to Edwards.

Edwards said he requested the GBI investigate.

“Under our system of justice, all citizens, including this officer,” Edwards said that everyone is “entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence.”

Added Edwards: “Equally important is the notion that no person in our community is above the law and this office takes all allegations by alleged victims seriously.”

The district attorney said he will be consulting with the state attorney general about further evaluating the incident.

“All of our citizens should take comfort in the fact that our system of justice works, and this office exists to prosecute crimes and provide a safe community for all who live and visit our community ― and we do that every day,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smith is in the Lowndes Co. jail
Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide
Larry Miller III was charged in connection to the crash.
Man charged after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. hit and run
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
According to police, 30-year old Spenser Ferrell had an outstanding warrant for robbery by...
Man arrested after stealing checkbook
Groundbreaking for new $220 million solar farm.
Lee Co. to become home to new $220M solar farm

Latest News

The GBI is asking for help identifying other potential victims.
GBI seeking help identifying possible sexual assault victims in Valdosta
La’Tesha Williams was known in Albany for her inviting personality.
Well-known Albany Burger King worker remembered for warm smile, inviting personality
Chloe Wiggins, a high school freshman, made 35 pillows for the Phoebe Cancer Center and she’s...
Albany high schooler donates pillows to cancer patients
Albany High School student donates pillows to cancer patients
Albany High School student donates pillows to cancer patients