Albany State football looks to remain perfect in conference play

By Paige Dauer
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Albany State Golden Rams continue to prove each week why they’re one of the top teams inside the SIAC.

Undefeated in conference play through 6 games and the Rams look to keep it that way as they host Savannah State.

Savannah State will be one of the biggest tests for ASU this season.

Another team that’s downed every SIAC opponent they’ve faced so far is loaded with two dual-threat type quarterbacks that look to wreak havoc on defenses.

An offense fueled by the run game, Rams head coach Gabe Giardina said the defense has to come out strong once again and set the tone.

The Rams D has accounted for four shutouts this season. Now it’s on the offense to complement the defensive efforts and quiet the Tigers.

It’s a big game that Giardina and company are more than ready for.

”We gotta control the run game. We gotta be a physically brutal team, that’s kind of one of the main characteristics we ask our guys to play with each week is physical brutality. We have to win the effort battle, we have to play harder than them and we got to take care of the ball. Then defensively, we got to get it out and take it away,” Giardina said.

The Golden Rams will also retire the football jersey number of hall of fame player and alumnus, Antonio Leroy.

Albany State kicks off senior day against Savannah State Saturday at 2p.

