Albany high schooler donates pillows to cancer patients

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany high school student is giving back to the community, one pillow at a time.

Chloe Wiggins, a high school freshman, made 35 pillows for the Phoebe Cancer Center and she’s hoping they are going to be put to good use.

“I decided to make these pillows because I feel it’s a very important thing I can do. Helping the community out for something, especially my family has gone through twice. Two of my family members have died of cancer and they both received chemotherapy at Phoebe,” said Wiggins.

The pillows were donated to cancer patients.
The pillows were donated to cancer patients. (Phoebe Putney Medical Center)

Oncology Nurse Navigator Heather Culpepper said chemo patients use a life port connected to their chest as a way to receive their medication. The port can cause tenderness and irritation.

“I’ve talked to the nurses in the chemo room and the patients have been so glad to get these that help prevent that rubbing from the seatbelt. So, they are very useful and we are so happy to have them,” said Culpepper.

