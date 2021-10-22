1 killed in Albany wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman has died in a car wreck in Albany, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Dougherty County E-911 Dispatch said a call about a crash near the intersection of Newton Road and Oakhaven Drive came in just before 6:30 p.m. They also reported that police, EMS and fire crews responded to the scene.

Dougherty County Police dispatch said multiple law enforcement officers have responded.

Fowler is also at the scene at this time.

