Victim identified, man arrested in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The victim in a fatal Valdosta shooting has been identified and a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting, according to Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Jaylon Smith, 19, was charged in connection to the death of Jordan Coffee, 21.

On Wednesday, police said they obtained felony murder and aggravated assault warrants against Smith.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Bemiss Road on Saturday.

Police said two men, later identified as Smith and Coffee, were both found with gunshot wounds. VPD said Coffee was found dead in his vehicle and Smith was found with gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Smith was arrested Wednesday after he was released from the hospital and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“I am proud of the hard work that our detectives and crime scene personnel have done on this case and continue to do. Detectives are continuing to identify other people involved in this incident and more arrests will occur. We are continuing to see too many senseless tragedies that are affecting too many young lives,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

WALB News 10 has reached out to get a copy of Smith’s mugshot. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

