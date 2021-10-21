Player of the Week: EJ Lightsley of Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time to highlight our Player of the Week.

The player who impacted the game in a special way and helped lead their team to victory. Following week eight one player stood out from the rest.

And this week’s player of the week features EJ Lightsey of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes.

The senior linebacker does it all for the Purple Hurricanes, helping head coach Tucker Pruitt and staff on both sides of the ball. On defense, he’s a star a Florida commit, and last week in games against Early and Worth County.

Lightsey was unstoppable.

18 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

But the future gator is also a bulldozer on offense. He found the endzone once against the Bobcats.

A leader hoping to lead the Canes back to Atlanta and the senior enjoys being the guy the canes can lean on here in 2021.

”I gotta be a role model for them if I’m going to the next level, so I gotta be at practice like a next-level person, I gotta lead like a next-level person, I gotta do everything like a next-level person, you know what I’m saying, so when they see how far I’ve come and what I’ve done, it makes them believe that they can do it even more. A lot of people are looking at me you know to lead this team, to get us back to State, to get us back to Atlanta, so I’ve been trying my hardest, you know I’ve been pushing my teammates and that was one of the three goals we set before the season, to get back to Atlanta and we’ve been working hard trying to get better each week to get back there,” said Lightsey.

Fitzgerald will look to continue their winning ways on Friday night when they play host to Thomasville.

