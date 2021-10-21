Lee Co. to become home to new $220M solar farm

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County will soon be home to a new $220 million solar farm.

Governor Brian Kemp said this project is a perfect example of why Georgia is the number one state for business.

”We have workforce business climate and the infrastructure to compete for it and win any project, any time, anywhere,” said Kemp.

Kemp said the 250-megawatt solar farm will give broadband to over 200,000 rural Georgia homes and businesses.

“This isn’t just normal broadband, this is high-speed fiber that you can do anything, anywhere with,” said Kemp.

Heading the project is Silicon Ranch, a solar developer based in Nashville, Tenn. that is now a landowner in Desoto.

“This significant capital investment by Silicon Ranch will create hundreds of construction jobs for this community, generate tax revenue to support local government and school systems, provide clean renewable energy to our cities and communities they serve,” said Kemp.

The solar farm will be on 3,000 acres.

Matt Kisber, the co-founder and chairman of Silicon Ranch Corporation, said they plan to practice a regenerative energy model. He explained that it means being good stewards of the land they own.

“We’re going to restore the historic home behind us as a community meeting or event space, as well as preserve the 400-year-old live oak trees so they can continue to flourish under our care and stewardship,” said Kisber.

The company will use sheep to manage the land and revitalize the soil on the solar farm. They plan to integrate cattle and poultry over time.

Kisber said they will be employing upwards of 400 people from Lee County and surrounding areas.

Construction will start in the next two weeks.

