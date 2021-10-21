Ask the Expert
Grandmother to host suicide awareness walk in honor of grandson

Juanita Walton
Juanita Walton(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A walk for suicide awareness in Albany is being postponed after some technical difficulties and the coordinator is planning to reschedule it for next month.

Juanita Walton said she was inspired to host the walk to honor her grandson after he took his life.

“I feel like if I can just help one somebody to not go through what I went through, I know I’ll be done did what God expected me to do,” said Juanita.

Juanita is Creston Walton’s grandmother. She said he took his life at just 29-years-old.

Creston Walton
Creston Walton(juanita walton)

“That day, everything was fine, and we were at supper, and he has a run to make that night, so he was in there resting,” Juanita explained.

Creston was a truck driver. After high school, he got his CDL. He worked for a few different companies and then decided he wanted to do it on his own.

“He was one of those children, he loved everybody. He always wanted to be a truck driver. In 2018, he opened his own business, so he wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Juanita told WALB.

She said the day he took his life, she didn’t know what he was going through.

“I said, ‘Creston, what’s the matter?’ He said, ‘mama you just don’t understand.’ I said, ‘make me understand,” said Juanita.

Juanita said after going back and forth, she told Creston to cool off before he went to work that day.

“He said, ‘OK, mama.’ So we go back and then he hollered again, ‘mama you just don’t understand.’ By that time, I saw him pull a gun out and shot his self. I was standing right there. I still to this day don’t understand. Now, I know I don’t look for answers because I know I can’t find any,” Juanita said.

A few months later and Juanita is using her time to help anyone else who may be going through this and coordinating a walk to bring awareness.

“Parents, listen to your children. Children, listen to your parents. We want y’all to go your full potential. My Creston did what he wanted to do. I feel like God took him because he did everything. We’re going to live on so one day we’ll be able to see him,” said Juanita.

The suicide awareness walk will be at the Veteran’s Ampitheatre in Albany.

If you or a loved one are going through something like this, you can get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free 24/7 crisis call center. If you think you may need help, call 800-273-8255.

