Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Weekend wonderful, changes by the end of next week
By Chris Zelman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milder to start with more clouds Today and slight rain chances. Rain chances rise overnight to the scattered side and then subside Friday. It will be a mild to warm day Tomorrow with sunshine winning out. Cooler starts this weekend in the seasonable mid 50s. Sunshine brings more mid 80s in the afternoon. Rain chances return later Monday as do the milder mornings. A stronger cold front approaches mid week, next week with the best chance of rain in 3 weeks arriving Thursday next week. Cooler air should follow.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

The crash happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wells Avenue. A dirt bike was involved.
Update: Teen killed in Albany dirt bike crash identified
Cook County
1 taken into custody after 6-year-old killed in Cook Co. crash
The Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jarrel Paschal.
Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office looking for inmate mistakenly released
Reason Fredrick "Rick" Culpepper
Retired Dooly Co. deputy sentenced in sexual exploitation case
Winner of the 2021 Southeastern Farmer of the Year Award at the Sunbelt Ag Expo
2021 Southeastern Farmer of the Year winner announced

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Scattered Rain Thursday Night, Drying Out On Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast 10-20-21
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather