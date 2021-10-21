Milder to start with more clouds Today and slight rain chances. Rain chances rise overnight to the scattered side and then subside Friday. It will be a mild to warm day Tomorrow with sunshine winning out. Cooler starts this weekend in the seasonable mid 50s. Sunshine brings more mid 80s in the afternoon. Rain chances return later Monday as do the milder mornings. A stronger cold front approaches mid week, next week with the best chance of rain in 3 weeks arriving Thursday next week. Cooler air should follow.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

