Fall-Like Weekend Ahead

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Showers have cooled areas into the 70s. Tonight, it’ll continue to be humid. Stray shower chances follow us into the morning hours.

Along the front there will be storms in the morning hours. Mainly affecting Stewart, Webster, and Sumter Counties. Skies will be drying out shortly after sunrise

In the afternoon, winds will shift and start coming from the north. This means drier, cooler air is on the way for this weekend.

Highs both days will still be in the 80s, but humidity will remain low. Lows start off in the mid to upper 50s both days.

Chances for storms hold off next week until Thursday or Friday. A slow front will provide chances for rain. After it moves through, Halloween weekend will be a dry, cool one.

No new updates of note in the tropics. No development over the next 5 days us expected. Hurricane season ends November 31st

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

